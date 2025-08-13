Foreign investors pour 100bn baht into Thailand in H1

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak revealed on Wednesday (August 13) that in the first half of 2025 (January–June), a total of 502 foreign investors were granted permission to operate businesses in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act 1999, with a combined investment value of 111.506 billion baht.

The investments were divided into 123 cases through the issuance of foreign business licences and 379 cases through the issuance of foreign business certificates. The latter category covers investments under the Investment Promotion Act, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand Act, or rights granted under treaties or international agreements.

The number of approved investments rose by 117 cases, or 30%, compared with the same period in 2024, while the total investment value increased by 30.019 billion baht, or 37%.