Foreign investors pour 100bn baht into Thailand in H1

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak revealed on Wednesday (August 13) that in the first half of 2025 (January–June), a total of 502 foreign investors were granted permission to operate businesses in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act 1999, with a combined investment value of 111.506 billion baht.
The investments were divided into 123 cases through the issuance of foreign business licences and 379 cases through the issuance of foreign business certificates. The latter category covers investments under the Investment Promotion Act, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand Act, or rights granted under treaties or international agreements.
The number of approved investments rose by 117 cases, or 30%, compared with the same period in 2024, while the total investment value increased by 30.019 billion baht, or 37%.
The top five foreign investors by country were:
Anukool added that in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) alone, 158 foreign investors were approved in the first half of 2025, representing 31% of all foreign investors in Thailand, an increase of 42 cases (36%) from the same period last year. The EEC attracted 62.851 billion baht in investment, accounting for 56% of total foreign investment.
Within the EEC, investors included:
Key sectors included retail trade, research and development services for engineering plastics, data centre services, digital platform development, and contract manufacturing.
“In light of the US reciprocal tariff measures and their impact on Thailand’s trading partners, as well as the repercussions of the Thai-Cambodian conflict, the government thanks all foreign investors for their trust and confidence in Thailand,” Anukool said. “We are committed to promoting investment incentives and providing facilitation to ensure continued confidence in the country’s potential.”