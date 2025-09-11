NASA discovers ‘Sapphire Canyon’ rock on Mars, hinting at ancient life

Janice Bishop, a senior scientist at the SETI Institute, described the finding as exciting, saying it reinforces the view that Mars once had conditions favourable for life. However, she cautioned that abiotic explanations remain highly plausible.

The rock displays distinctive “poppy seed” and “leopard spot” textures where the minerals are concentrated—patterns strikingly similar to microbial sediments found on Earth.

Despite the tantalising clues, the final answer may take years. NASA’s Mars Sample Return mission, originally designed to bring rock samples back to Earth, has been delayed due to ballooning costs exceeding US$11 billion. The US government has even proposed cancelling the mission altogether.

Until samples like Sapphire Canyon and Cheyava Falls can be examined with advanced instruments on Earth, the mystery of Martian life is likely to remain unresolved. The final answer may have to wait until the samples can be analysed on Earth with more advanced technology.