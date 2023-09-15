Will Sino-US space competition stop at Mars?

Even if we were to accept the claim of technical malfunctioning, the sheer number (more than 40,000) of planned Starlink satellites, even with a 1 % failure rate, would generate a substantial amount of debris in low Earth orbit, leading to more incidents like the 2021"near misses". If this is left unchecked, the Kessler Syndrome will become a reality with dangerous consequences.

To prevent this scenario, China and the US should engage in space cooperation. However, such efforts still face resistance from the US Congress. Even when the Barack Obama administration tried to establish space cooperation with China, Congress dashed any such hopes by passing the "Wolf Amendment," in 2011.

The amendment, proposed by Republican Congressman Frank Wolf and included in the 2011 Appropriations Act, prohibits Nasa and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy from engaging in joint research with China. It also bars all Nasa facilities from hosting "official Chinese visitors". As a result, measures were taken to restrict Sino-US space collaboration, preventing Chinese scientists from participating in international space conferences held in the US, and severely limiting communication and exchanges on space exploration between the two sides.

In fact, the US has declared that outer space is not a "global commons" and established a Space Force. These actions contradict the spirit of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which advocates the peaceful use of outer space. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently acknowledged that space has become a theatre for major power competition, with China being the US' "greatest space threat". The US Congress further reinforced this competitive stance in space against China by increasing appropriations for Nasa in the CHIPS and Science Act.

But collisions in low Earth orbit are just one aspect of the Sino-US space competition. Other issues include concerns over equipping traditional satellites with nuclear materials, direct-ascent anti-satellite weapon tests, and space debris from spacecraft re-entries. Each of these problems is highly complex, and without China and the US reaching a consensus on these issues, they could potentially trigger a new crisis in bilateral relations.

With China's space station already in operation, the next phase of China's manned space program is likely to be aimed at exploring the moon, conducting research on and about the moon, and eventually landing astronauts on Mars, following a new "three-step" plan.

Despite setbacks in SpaceX's Starship launches, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk remains determined to land astronauts on Mars before 2050. Therefore, the likelihood of Chinese and US astronauts meeting on Mars is a possibility. If both countries can reach an agreement before this happens, and engage in peaceful cooperation to develop and use (if possible) Martian resources for the benefit of all humanity, it would be a rare piece of good news for the people in the two countries as well as those in the rest of the world.

The US Congress should abandon its Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, lift all sanctions, and refrain from committing further mistakes by putting its self-interest above the common good. Although neither the US expert nor this author is overly optimistic about Sino-US space cooperation, the facts remain that there are only eight planets in the solar system, and Earth is the only place we can call home. Hence, it would be best if the competition between China and the US stopped at Mars.

Liu Chang

China Daily

Asia News Network

The author is an assistant research fellow at the Department for American Studies, China Institute of International Studies. The views don't necessarily reflect those of China Daily.