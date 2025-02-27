Rare planetary alignment visible this week, says NARIT

Except for the Moon, stargazers can observe Saturn, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Mars with the naked eye until February 28. A telescope is recommended to observe Uranus and Neptune.
“This is a great opportunity to see multiple planets at once,” NARIT said.
The institute explained that planetary alignments occur when planets reach positions in their orbits that make them appear in the same region of the sky from Earth's perspective.
However, this alignment does not mean the planets are physically in a straight line when viewed from space.
What makes the phenomenon special is that all planets will appear in the sky in the early evening, the institute said, adding that this phenomenon occurs rarely.
Stargazers who miss this week’s alignment can observe the phenomenon again on March 1-5, when all planets will be visible. Another chance will occur from March 6-15, though Saturn will not be observable during this period.
NARIT also invites people to participate in stargazing activities every Saturday at Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, as well as at Regional Observatories for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao, and Songkhla. Admission is free.