Thailand to turn gaming into digital skills pathway for students

The Thai government is preparing to promote esports in schools nationwide, piloting the initiative through TO BE NUMBER ONE clubs in a bid to turn gaming into a tool for developing digital skills and creating career opportunities.

The government is pressing ahead with a major education reform aimed at preparing Thai youth for the future by officially introducing esports into the national school system. The policy seeks to change perceptions of gaming from mere entertainment into a platform for skills development, digital human capital formation and opportunities in the global creative industry.

The policy will be rolled out in phases. In the first phase, the government will integrate esports into TO BE NUMBER ONE clubs in schools across the country, providing students with a space to develop four key skills: technology, analytical thinking, teamwork and self-management.

The initiative will also serve as a platform to select student representatives for competitions at school, national and international levels, before being expanded into a full learning curriculum in the future.

The government stressed that the policy does not view esports simply as gaming for fun, but as a forward-looking response to global trends and as part of the creative industry, which has significant economic value. It is also seen as a new labour market capable of generating income and stable careers for Thai youth in the future.