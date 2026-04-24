Cambodia border gates stay shut until terms are met, says defence minister

Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Minister of Defence, said on Friday (April 24), after officially assuming his post, that it was an immeasurable act of royal grace to be appointed by royal command to a key position overseeing national security.

He pledged to carry out his duties with honesty and integrity for the benefit of the armed forces, the monarchy and the Thai people.

On security policy, he said the ministry would proceed in line with the framework already announced by the government, with a focus on strengthening the combat readiness of the armed forces to protect Thailand’s sovereignty from all forms of threat.

He also pledged to advance the volunteer military system, saying voluntary service would improve efficiency and give young people the opportunity to develop themselves physically, mentally and educationally, while also building vocational skills.

He said the system could also open a pathway for those who wish to pursue a professional military career, adding that the armed forces’ existing policy was already open to this direction.