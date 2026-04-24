Cambodia border gates stay shut until terms are met, says defence minister

Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Minister of Defence, said on Friday (April 24), after officially assuming his post, that it was an immeasurable act of royal grace to be appointed by royal command to a key position overseeing national security.
He pledged to carry out his duties with honesty and integrity for the benefit of the armed forces, the monarchy and the Thai people.
On security policy, he said the ministry would proceed in line with the framework already announced by the government, with a focus on strengthening the combat readiness of the armed forces to protect Thailand’s sovereignty from all forms of threat.
He also pledged to advance the volunteer military system, saying voluntary service would improve efficiency and give young people the opportunity to develop themselves physically, mentally and educationally, while also building vocational skills.
He said the system could also open a pathway for those who wish to pursue a professional military career, adding that the armed forces’ existing policy was already open to this direction.
Adul said another priority would be to support domestic industries in order to reduce Thailand’s reliance on foreign suppliers, citing oil as one example, as war and conflict could affect the country.
For urgent policy priorities, he said the ministry would focus on improving the quality of life of personnel stationed along the border, including access to basic utilities such as water, electricity, roads and communications signals.
He added that welfare support for the families of fallen personnel would also be pursued, particularly medical treatment rights for their parents. The measure has already been approved by the Cabinet and is now being expedited.
On the Thai-Cambodian border situation, the defence minister said Thailand must continue to follow the Joint Statement.
“I will never open the border crossings until all these steps have been completed, because we consider that we have already protected our sovereignty. The government’s policy has made it clear that we will not open the crossings until they comply with the Joint Statement,” Adul said.
He said negotiations would continue through existing mechanisms, including the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC), which handles local-level talks and requires army region commanders to follow the policy direction.
The General Border Committee (GBC), he said, operates at the defence ministry level, while the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) falls under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He confirmed that, as of now, Thailand would use these three mechanisms for talks and would continue to adhere to the Joint Statement.
He said there had been no private discussions, adding that the same approach applied to matters within the Royal Thai Navy’s area of responsibility following the cancellation of MOU 44, signed in 2001.