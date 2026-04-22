Suriya warns farm burners of legal action, aid ban

Official policy defines agricultural burning as burning carried out by farmers, or by others acting on their behalf, on farmland they own, occupy or use.

Why PM2.5 and hotspots matter

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream. The World Health Organization says outdoor air pollution caused an estimated 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in 2019 and is linked to cardiovascular disease, respiratory illness and cancers.

Hotspots, meanwhile, are satellite-detected thermal anomalies used as near-real-time signs of active fires or other heat sources. NASA says each hotspot represents the centre of a pixel flagged as containing one or more fires or thermal anomalies, meaning it is an indicator of possible burning rather than an exact measurement of a fire on the ground.

In that context, Suriya’s warning signals a harder line from the government as it tries to cut smoke from farm burning and contain one of the major contributors to seasonal haze.