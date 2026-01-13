Suphajee: 3 reasons for joining Bhumjaithai team

Suphajee Suthumpun, a Bhumjaithai Party campaign aide, deputy prime ministerial nominee and the party’s nominee for commerce minister, has set out three reasons for her decision to enter politics with Bhumjaithai, saying she is ready to help continue “unfinished missions” if the party returns to government.
Suphajee said the first reason was that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also interior minister, personally called to invite her to join. She said Anutin told her she would have full freedom to apply her knowledge and ability for the country’s benefit, and that he would support the work she intends to pursue.
Second, she said she valued a team-based approach, arguing no one person can do everything, but if a group shares the same goal and each member contributes fully in their area of expertise, it can create positive impact. She said she had worked closely with the economic team and felt confident about continuing to help shape policy, citing Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew, and Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon, describing them as “outsiders” from the private sector or civil service who had formed genuine teamwork.
Third, she said she saw strong intent and patriotism, and that her entry coincided with a period of tensions with a neighbouring country. She said Bhumjaithai’s stance aligned with her own principles: putting the nation first, safeguarding sovereignty, and prioritising the livelihoods of the public and the welfare of soldiers.
Suphajee said Thailand faces multiple challenges and needs a team capable of managing the country through them with continuity. She said she believes Bhumjaithai can do so if it is entrusted to form the next government, and pledged to help carry ongoing work through to completion.