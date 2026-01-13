Suphajee: 3 reasons for joining Bhumjaithai team

Suphajee Suthumpun, a Bhumjaithai Party campaign aide, deputy prime ministerial nominee and the party’s nominee for commerce minister, has set out three reasons for her decision to enter politics with Bhumjaithai, saying she is ready to help continue “unfinished missions” if the party returns to government.

Suphajee said the first reason was that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also interior minister, personally called to invite her to join. She said Anutin told her she would have full freedom to apply her knowledge and ability for the country’s benefit, and that he would support the work she intends to pursue.

Second, she said she valued a team-based approach, arguing no one person can do everything, but if a group shares the same goal and each member contributes fully in their area of expertise, it can create positive impact. She said she had worked closely with the economic team and felt confident about continuing to help shape policy, citing Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew, and Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon, describing them as “outsiders” from the private sector or civil service who had formed genuine teamwork.