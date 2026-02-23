Prosecutors arraign Nana Rybena, husband in alleged 170m-baht pyramid scheme case

Prosecutors bring Nana, husband and co-defendants to court on Monday

Prosecutors on February 23, 2026 (Monday) arraigned Rybina Intchai, also known as Nana Rybena, and her husband Prinya Intchai, known as Way Thaitanium, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in a case involving alleged fraud and a pyramid-style investment scheme.

Economic-crime prosecutors also indicted two companies as co-defendants, bringing the total to four defendants in the case.

The court accepted the case under black case number Aor.508/2569.

Charges include alleged public fraud, forged documents

Prosecutors said the four defendants face charges including: