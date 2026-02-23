Prosecutors arraign Nana Rybena, husband in alleged 170m-baht pyramid scheme case

Economic-crime prosecutors on Monday arraigned Rybina Intchai, known as Nana Rybena, her husband Prinya Intchai (Way Thaitanium) and two companies over alleged fraud, a pyramid-style public borrowing scheme, and forged documents tied to 11 complainants and losses of more than 170 million baht.

Prosecutors on February 23, 2026 (Monday) arraigned Rybina Intchai, also known as Nana Rybena, and her husband Prinya Intchai, known as Way Thaitanium, at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in a case involving alleged fraud and a pyramid-style investment scheme.

Economic-crime prosecutors also indicted two companies as co-defendants, bringing the total to four defendants in the case.

The court accepted the case under black case number Aor.508/2569.

Charges include alleged public fraud, forged documents

Prosecutors said the four defendants face charges including:

  • joint fraud
  • joint public borrowing amounting to defrauding the public (a pyramid-style scheme allegation)
  • forgery and use of forged documents

Allegations: promised 4–7% a month, targeted 11 victims

According to the indictment, the alleged offences took place between April 2021 and October 2025, with prosecutors alleging the defendants persuaded 11 victims (more than 10) to transfer funds to bank accounts provided by the defendants and associates.

The money was allegedly solicited for investment across multiple businesses, including:

  • personal lending/credit ventures
  • asset trading/exchange businesses
  • sports-related company businesses
  • investment funds for various ventures
  • share purchases, including listed shares
  • overseas restaurant businesses

Prosecutors said the defendants promised returns of 4% or 7% per month, or 40% of the invested amount — which they argued exceeded lawful interest levels.

They alleged the defendants did not intend to invest as claimed, but instead used incoming funds to rotate payments among investors, while concealing key facts.

All four defendants denied the allegations during the investigation, prosecutors said.

Earlier arrest, bail and additional economic charges

Rybina was previously arrested at her home in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area in December 2025, after which the court granted temporary release on 1 million baht bail and ordered her not to leave the country.

In January 2026, investigators filed additional allegations linked to economic offences, including claims involving forged transfer slips and shareholding documents.

Prosecutors seek restitution of more than 170m baht, oppose bail

Prosecutors said the alleged damage exceeded 100 million baht and asked the court to impose heavy penalties, arguing the case had wider economic impact.

They also asked the court to order repayment to the 11 complainants totalling more than 170 million baht, plus interest at the maximum legal rate from the date of borrowing until full repayment. The claimed amounts were:

  • Victim 1: 41,683,337 baht
  • Victim 2: 46,394,000 baht
  • Victim 3: 28,795,000 baht
  • Victim 4: 3,550,000 baht
  • Victim 5: 3,150,000 baht
  • Victim 6: 4,364,500 baht
  • Victim 7: 2,970,000 baht
  • Victim 8: 1,500,000 baht
  • Victim 9: 13,951,000 baht
  • Victim 10: 4,000,000 baht
  • Victim 11: 23,684,077 baht

Prosecutors said they would oppose temporary release if sought.

Bail request pending

The first two defendants filed requests for temporary release after being indicted. The court was still considering the applications, according to the case update.

