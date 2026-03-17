Italian PM orders troop withdrawal, rules out joining US-Israel-Iran war

TUESDAY, MARCH 17, 2026

Italy said it was prioritising diplomacy, stability and de-escalation as regional security deteriorated, while beginning to withdraw some troops from Iraq amid the widening Middle East conflict.

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has officially stated that Italy has no intention of joining a war with Iran in the Middle East.
  • Italy has begun withdrawing some of its troops from military bases in Iraq, citing the worsening security situation in the region.
  • The Italian government is prioritizing diplomacy, stability, and de-escalation over direct military confrontation.
  • Despite ruling out joining a war, Italy will continue to provide defensive support to countries in the region affected by Iranian attacks.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni told the Italian Parliament on Tuesday (March 17) that “Italy is not in a state of war in the Middle East and has no intention of joining a war with Iran.”

She stressed that Italy places greater importance on diplomacy, stability and de-escalation than on military confrontation.

Italy has also begun withdrawing some troops from its military bases in Iraq due to the worsening security situation in the region.

Italian PM orders troop withdrawal, rules out joining US-Israel-Iran war

She said the conflict is the most serious international crisis in decades and warned that its escalation reflects the collapse of the international legal order. She added that Italy is providing defence support to countries in the region affected by Iranian attacks.

Meloni’s remarks were among the clearest statements by a European government withdrawing from this military operation.

Italian PM orders troop withdrawal, rules out joining US-Israel-Iran war

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