Italian PM orders troop withdrawal, rules out joining US-Israel-Iran war

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni told the Italian Parliament on Tuesday (March 17) that “Italy is not in a state of war in the Middle East and has no intention of joining a war with Iran.”
She stressed that Italy places greater importance on diplomacy, stability and de-escalation than on military confrontation.
Italy has also begun withdrawing some troops from its military bases in Iraq due to the worsening security situation in the region.
She said the conflict is the most serious international crisis in decades and warned that its escalation reflects the collapse of the international legal order. She added that Italy is providing defence support to countries in the region affected by Iranian attacks.
Meloni’s remarks were among the clearest statements by a European government withdrawing from this military operation.