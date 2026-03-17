Thailand secures Angola, US crude as energy minister says fuel remains sufficient

Public urged not to hoard before Songkran

Asked about contingency planning for Songkran, when millions are expected to travel back to their home provinces, Auttapol said refineries had been ordered to raise output to make sure fuel remains available nationwide. He appealed to consumers not to overreact to isolated supply disruptions at petrol stations, saying the issue lay in delivery timing rather than a nationwide shortage.

On reports that some stations were capping purchases at 500 baht per visit, he said this was an operational decision by individual station owners rather than an order from the ministry. He added that transport cycles may not be quick enough in some areas, leading operators to temporarily ration sales on site.

Russian option remains secondary

Auttapol also said Thai oil trading operates under a free-market system, meaning traders may negotiate purchases from Russia through market mechanisms, mainly via PTT as the country’s principal oil trader. But he said any Russian crude would be sold at market prices rather than at a special rate, and acknowledged that payment systems and the limited 30-day US exemption window still posed risks.

That leaves Thailand’s broader strategy focused on diversification. The government has already said it is increasing mandatory reserves for oil traders, promoting alternative fuels and broadening import sources to reduce dependence on crude linked to Middle East disruption. Officials have also said Thailand’s oil reserves have risen to around 95 days, while diesel prices remain under control to cushion the public from volatility.

Key background

The government has been stepping up energy resilience measures since tensions in the Middle East escalated, with authorities stressing that Thailand still has sufficient fuel supplies. Recent measures include raising mandatory oil reserves for traders from 1 per cent to 3 per cent by April 30, 2026, increasing biodiesel blending and encouraging wider use of ethanol-based fuels, while also diversifying crude and gas import routes.