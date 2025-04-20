Over 300,000 passengers used local airports during Songkran festival

Danai confirmed that local airports had implemented various measures to facilitate travel and ensure safety, in accordance with directives from Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

These included providing public transport connections from airports to city centres and tourist destinations, ensuring that no passengers were left stranded.

He also highlighted the success of the “Living Airport” initiative, which was held during Songkran across airports under the department’s supervision. The activities created smiles, happiness, and a positive impression among travellers, he said.

Danai noted that overall trends in tourism and travel continue to rise, particularly during the high season.

He added that the department will develop a comprehensive plan to support tourists in all aspects and will continue to improve the airports under its supervision to enhance convenience, safety, and the overall travel experience.