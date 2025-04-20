Over 300,000 passengers used local airports during Songkran festival

The department's director-general, Danai Rueangson, said on Sunday that a total of 301,403 Thai and foreign passengers travelled through local airports between April 11 and 17, representing a 14.43% increase compared to the same period last year.
During the same period, local airports handled 2,124 flights, an increase of 12.17% year-on-year. Of these, 2,003 were domestic flights and 121 were international.
The top three busiest airports in terms of passenger numbers and flight volume were Krabi Airport (63,523 passengers, 462 flights), Udon Thani Airport (42,538 passengers, 296 flights) and Khon Kaen Airport (34,864 passengers, 232 flights).
In addition, local airports handled a total of 35,388 kilograms of cargo during the Songkran period. The top three airports for cargo volume were Surat Thani Airport (12,673 kilograms), Udon Thani Airport (7,760 kilograms) and Krabi Airport (3,797 kilograms).
Danai confirmed that local airports had implemented various measures to facilitate travel and ensure safety, in accordance with directives from Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.
These included providing public transport connections from airports to city centres and tourist destinations, ensuring that no passengers were left stranded.
He also highlighted the success of the “Living Airport” initiative, which was held during Songkran across airports under the department’s supervision. The activities created smiles, happiness, and a positive impression among travellers, he said.
Danai noted that overall trends in tourism and travel continue to rise, particularly during the high season.
He added that the department will develop a comprehensive plan to support tourists in all aspects and will continue to improve the airports under its supervision to enhance convenience, safety, and the overall travel experience.