Gulf Energy Successfully Imports First LNG Cargo into Thailand

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited ("Gulf") has achieved a significant milestone with the successful importation of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo into Thailand, according to its statement on Thursday.

This landmark event marks a key step in diversifying the company's energy portfolio and enhancing its position in the Thai energy market.

Gulf LNG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gulf, holds a Shipper License from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) authorizing the importation of up to 6.4 million tonnes of LNG per year.



