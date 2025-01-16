Gulf Energy Successfully Imports First LNG Cargo into Thailand

Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited ("Gulf") has achieved a significant milestone with the successful importation of its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo into Thailand, according to its statement on Thursday.
This landmark event marks a key step in diversifying the company's energy portfolio and enhancing its position in the Thai energy market.
Gulf LNG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gulf, holds a Shipper License from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) authorizing the importation of up to 6.4 million tonnes of LNG per year.
This imported LNG will be utilized to fuel the company's power plants, including the Pluak Daeng Power Plant (GPD), the Gulf Sriracha Power Plant (GSRC), 19 Small Power Producer (SPP) projects, and industrial customers.
For this inaugural LNG import, Gulf LNG has entered into an LNG purchase agreement with ADNOC Trading. The LNG will be delivered to the Map Ta Phut 2 LNG Terminal (LMPT2) operated by PTT LNG, where it will be regasified and injected into the national gas transmission system for onward delivery to Gulf's power plants.
In line with its growth strategy, Gulf is actively developing the Map Ta Phut Industrial Port Phase 3 project. This project, which includes significant land reclamation (now over 95% complete), will ultimately accommodate a dedicated LNG terminal scheduled for completion in 2027.
This new infrastructure will further enhance Gulf's ability to support the growing demand for natural gas in Thailand and contribute to the sustainable development of the country's industrial sector.