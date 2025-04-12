BMA joins Songkran festival opening at King Power Rangnam

Highlights of the festival Include:

Splash to the max!: Experience Rangnam Beach Party by Superfluid, featuring spectacular performances from Thai pop artists like LYKN, TRINITY, 4EVE, Daou Pittaya, and world-class EDM artists including Retrovision, CYNDI and BROOKS.

Dance to the max!: Enjoy mini-concerts from top artists including TATTOO COLOUR, PROXIE, SLOT MACHINE, Ink Waruntorn, Nont-Tanont, Sugar 'N Spice, PROO THUNWA and BAMM, among others.

Play to the max!: Enjoy thrilling games that challenge every shopper.

Eat to the max!: With a seaside-inspired food zone packed with mouth-watering dishes from famous vendors, such as Khun Ple Mookata, Ann Kuay Teow Kua Gai, 88 Isan Kaya, Alo Ha, Heng Kub Pa Jai Dee, Muek Bod Boran, I-Tim-Thai and Hua Had Bar.

Shop to the max!: – Break free and enjoy retail therapy like never before! Whether you’ve got a flight or not, you’re welcome to shop to your heart’s content.

This Songkran, come and experience the ultimate splash at King Power Rangnam’s Songkran Festival Epic Fun – Bangkok’s Splash Epicentre.

The opening ceremony was also graced by Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Auttasit Sampantarat, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, King Power Group CEO Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the group’s executives and other relevant individuals.

