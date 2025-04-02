King Power Rangnam brings ultimate Songkran experience to Bangkok

The highlight of the event, “Splash to the Max!”, features an epic water splashing extravaganza along Rangnam Road, alongside an electrifying music festival featuring top Thai pop artists and DJs from Superfluid from April 13 to 15.
On April 13, don’t miss the grand parade starting at Victory Monument, led by Apo Nattawin, Daou-Aofroad, and Win Metawin. Following the parade, thrilling live concerts will take place, featuring T-pop artists.
“Play to the Max!” offers participants an opportunity to engage in a range of fun-filled games with plenty of prizes up for grabs. Meanwhile, “Eat to the Max!” brings a mouthwatering selection of Thailand’s best beachside delicacies.
Under the “Shop to the Max!” campaign, enjoy unbeatable deals, including discounts of up to 25%, whether or not you’re travelling. Exclusive for King Power Members, spending 50,000 baht or more will receive a free round-trip ticket from Bangkok to Hong Kong.
Don’t miss Songkran Festival Epic Fun – Bangkok’s Splash Epicentre, running from April 10 to 15 at King Power Rangnam, near BTS Victory Monument Exit 2.