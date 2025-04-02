King Power Rangnam brings ultimate Songkran experience to Bangkok

The highlight of the event, “Splash to the Max!”, features an epic water splashing extravaganza along Rangnam Road, alongside an electrifying music festival featuring top Thai pop artists and DJs from Superfluid from April 13 to 15.

On April 13, don’t miss the grand parade starting at Victory Monument, led by Apo Nattawin, Daou-Aofroad, and Win Metawin. Following the parade, thrilling live concerts will take place, featuring T-pop artists.