Summer storms and heavy rains expected across Thailand

Outbreaks of summer storms with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes are forecast in upper Thailand on Saturday, while isolated heavy rain is likely in the northern and northeastern regions, the Thai Meteorological Department announced this morning.
These weather conditions are attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southerly winds, the department said.
The public is urged to take care of their health due to changing weather and to be cautious of heavy rain and severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
In southern Thailand, westerly and northwesterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about 1–2 metres in height, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot day with scattered thunderstorms, gust, hail and isolated heavy rains mostly in Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-38°C.
Northeast: Hot day with widespread thunderstorms, gust, hail and isolated heavy rains mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 34-37°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thunderstorms and gust mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 35-39°C.
East: Hot in the upper part with isolated thunderstorms and gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phuket, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day with isolated thundershowers; minimum 26-28°C, maximum 33-37°C.