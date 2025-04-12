Summer storms and heavy rains expected across Thailand

Outbreaks of summer storms with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail, and lightning strikes are forecast in upper Thailand on Saturday, while isolated heavy rain is likely in the northern and northeastern regions, the Thai Meteorological Department announced this morning.

These weather conditions are attributed to a moderate high-pressure system from China extending over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea, combined with prevailing southwesterly and southerly winds, the department said.

The public is urged to take care of their health due to changing weather and to be cautious of heavy rain and severe conditions by avoiding large trees and unsecured billboards. Motorists should exercise increased caution, and farmers are advised to take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.

In southern Thailand, westerly and northwesterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to bring thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. The department has warned that waves in both seas will reach about 1–2 metres in height, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms. All vessels in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.