Jatuporn calls Aug 21 protest to cancel MOUs 43 & 44 over sovereignty fears

Political activist Jatuporn Prompan has announced a special protest ahead of a major rally by the group “Uniting the Power of the Land” on August 21 at 10.00 a.m. outside parliament. The activity is branded “Take Leave for the Nation” and aims to demand the cancellation of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) 43 and MOU 44, which Jatuporn argues pose a direct risk to Thai sovereignty.
He said the protest would support the motion to abolish the MOUs because, despite ongoing negotiations, there have been over 600 recorded violations, with Thailand only able to submit diplomatic protests. “The government has never shown any clear stance in defending the nation,” he stressed.
“If the MOUs are so risky, they should not remain. Land disputes have already sparked clashes. As for maritime areas, without public protests, benefits could have already been split 50-50. If agreements are never honoured, why keep them?” Jatuporn said.
He added that while the Bhumjaithai Party has proposed a motion to cancel the MOUs, civil society groups will also submit letters urging parliament to establish a committee or forward the matter to the government. If parliament rejects it, he said, “it will stamp an impression that parliament is ignoring these issues.” The movement has urged parliament to take a stand in protecting national sovereignty rather than distancing itself, which has already contributed to the current Thai-Cambodian border clashes.
Jatuporn also noted the tense political climate ahead of key court hearings on August 21, 22 and 29 in the cases involving former and current Shinawatra family leaders. While rumours of lobbying have circulated, he expressed confidence that judicial bodies would uphold their duties under the King’s name.
“We are not worried whether the cases end in acquittal or conviction, because society will have its own answers for the country. Those who flatter by saying the country cannot survive without this prime minister, or who comfort themselves by pointing out Pheu Thai still has another candidate, are simply indulging in wishful thinking,” he remarked.
Jatuporn added that if the Constitutional Court rules against the prime minister, any new election would see major parties face severe backlash from the public. “As the verdict approaches, people should remain calm. Whatever destiny awaits the nation, the answers lie ahead.”
Commenting on the audio clip of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, he said: “Since the prime minister admitted the conversation was real, it is now up to the Constitutional Court to decide whether her words amount to a serious ethical breach.”
“The facts are as they are. Whether or not Hun Sen benefits, or whether it aligns with his claim that Thailand would see a new prime minister within three months, is irrelevant,” Jatuporn concluded.