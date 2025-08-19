Jatuporn calls Aug 21 protest to cancel MOUs 43 & 44 over sovereignty fears

Political activist Jatuporn Prompan has announced a special protest ahead of a major rally by the group “Uniting the Power of the Land” on August 21 at 10.00 a.m. outside parliament. The activity is branded “Take Leave for the Nation” and aims to demand the cancellation of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) 43 and MOU 44, which Jatuporn argues pose a direct risk to Thai sovereignty.

He said the protest would support the motion to abolish the MOUs because, despite ongoing negotiations, there have been over 600 recorded violations, with Thailand only able to submit diplomatic protests. “The government has never shown any clear stance in defending the nation,” he stressed.

“If the MOUs are so risky, they should not remain. Land disputes have already sparked clashes. As for maritime areas, without public protests, benefits could have already been split 50-50. If agreements are never honoured, why keep them?” Jatuporn said.