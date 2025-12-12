'Aiyawatt' and 'Apichet' of King Power lead Thai polo team to historic gold for country and their late father 'Vichai'

Two brothers, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Executive Chairman of King Power Group and chairman of Leicester City Football Club, and Apichet Srivaddhanaprabha, Assistant Chief Operating Officer and Acting Chief Resource Management Officer of King Power Group, heirs to the King Power retail and duty-free empire, have led Thailand’s national polo team to a historic gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games. Both were visibly emotional, saying the victory was dedicated to Thailand and to their late father, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who helped establish the Thailand Polo Association.

“Horse polo”, one of the world’s oldest sports dating back around 600 years before Christ, originated in Persia before spreading eastward. During the colonial era, British officers in India adopted the game and developed modern rules and club structures, turning polo into an organised international sport.

In Thailand, polo was first introduced during the reign of King Rama VI, but for many years it remained confined to royal circles, elites and expatriates. The high cost of buying and caring for horses, maintaining fields and training meant the sport gradually faded from public view.

It was Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha (1958–2018), founder of King Power Group and founding president of the Thailand Polo Association, who saw polo’s potential and worked to bring it back into Thai sporting life. Under his drive and support, the association was set up and recognised by the Sports Authority of Thailand, and polo was included in the programme of the 24th SEA Games in Nakhon Ratchasima in 2007.