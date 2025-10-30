BOI approves investment privileges for Garmin to invest 3bn baht in Thailand

The Board of Investment (BOI) has approved investment privileges for American multinational technology company Garmin, renowned for its fitness tracker products and GPS navigation gadgets, to invest over 3 billion baht in Chonburi.

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said a subcommittee in charge of reviewing new investment projects has approved the project for Garmin Chonburi (Thailand) Ltd. to open a factory in Chonburi to produce smart electronic gadgets, including GPS smartwatches and smart GPS navigators for vehicles and marine navigation under the Garmin brand.

Narit said the factory will be the first Garmin factory in ASEAN and is expected to start production in 2026 for both local sales and exports.