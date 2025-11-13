Thai Commerce Minister reassures continued trade talks with the US despite Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, has reassured that the ongoing trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States remain unaffected by the Thailand-Cambodia diplomatic tensions. She emphasised that trade talks with the US continue as planned and are not hindered by political issues between Thailand and Cambodia.
Suphajee clarified that Cambodia was the first to violate the Joint Declaration agreement, leading to a loss for Thailand, a situation the Thai government cannot accept. She stated that the US should understand these facts and should not let this situation affect trade negotiations with Thailand.
Discussions with US trade representatives during the recent APEC summit reaffirmed that the US separates political matters from trade issues, and they remain committed to concluding negotiations by the end of this year. This aligns with both Thailand’s stance and the desires of the private sectors in both countries, who are eager for clearer trade and investment frameworks.
On November 11, 2025, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, welcomed Ted Osius, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), and a group of US business leaders at Government House. The meeting highlighted Thailand’s role as an essential player in the global supply chain and as a high-potential market. US businessmen praised Thailand's proactive approach in expanding trade markets through free trade agreements (FTAs) and market-opening negotiations.
Additionally, the meeting addressed US tariffs, with US private sector representatives acknowledging both opportunities and challenges for American companies, particularly those with manufacturing bases or supply chains in Thailand. Thailand remains an important manufacturing hub and a stable economic partner.
Suphajee further stressed that the US is one of Thailand’s key trade partners, and the Thai government remains committed to maintaining balanced and strong relationships with all its friendly trade partners. She added, “The Ministry of Commerce is focused on expanding new markets to reduce dependence on any single market, using proactive strategies such as market-opening negotiations, business matching activities, and encouraging the private sector to benefit from the outcomes of trade negotiations and promotional efforts.”
Thailand’s government and Ministry of Commerce will continue negotiations with the US to safeguard and protect the interests of Thailand’s export sector, while seeking new markets and promoting sustainable growth for Thai products, she added.