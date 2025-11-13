Thai Commerce Minister reassures continued trade talks with the US despite Thailand-Cambodia conflict

Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, has reassured that the ongoing trade negotiations between Thailand and the United States remain unaffected by the Thailand-Cambodia diplomatic tensions. She emphasised that trade talks with the US continue as planned and are not hindered by political issues between Thailand and Cambodia.

Suphajee clarified that Cambodia was the first to violate the Joint Declaration agreement, leading to a loss for Thailand, a situation the Thai government cannot accept. She stated that the US should understand these facts and should not let this situation affect trade negotiations with Thailand.

Discussions with US trade representatives during the recent APEC summit reaffirmed that the US separates political matters from trade issues, and they remain committed to concluding negotiations by the end of this year. This aligns with both Thailand’s stance and the desires of the private sectors in both countries, who are eager for clearer trade and investment frameworks.