Thailand's halal exports reach US$8 billion, unlocking new business potential

Krungthep Turakij held a seminar titled Thailand’s New Prospect to mark the 55th anniversary of Nation Group on November 12, where the economic direction of Thailand was discussed. A major focus was the halal industry, identified as a key driver of Thailand's economic future.

Supakit Boonsiri, Director General of the Office of Industrial Economics (OIE), in his special talk "Thailand’s New Prospect: The Global Halal Economy," highlighted that the OIE’s 2023 study shows halal is no longer limited to food but encompasses a wide range of products and services such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, clothing, medical tools, herbal products, supplements, animal feed, packaging, as well as tourism and transportation.

In 2023, the global halal market was valued at US$1.36 trillion, with halal products totaling US$546 billion, led by halal food at 43%, chemicals at 26%, and medicine at approximately 11%. Services related to halal are worth US$815 billion, with major sectors being tourism, transport, and business services, all contributing 20-22% of the service market.

Despite the large global market, Thai halal exports currently stand at US$8.85 billion, which represents just 1.6% of the global halal market (US$546 billion). This indicates substantial room for growth.

“Currently, Thailand’s main exports are food, accounting for 67% of halal export value (around US$6 billion), followed by chemicals at 20% (US$1.75 billion),” said Supakit.