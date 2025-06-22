Thailand Eyes Greater Share of Booming Global Halal Market Worth $3.1 Trillion by 2027

Thailand's Commerce Ministry is positioning the kingdom to capture a greater share of the rapidly expanding global halal food market, which is projected to reach $3.1 trillion by 2027, as the nation seeks to capitalise on what officials describe as a "golden opportunity".
The global halal market, once considered niche, has evolved into a mainstream sector driven by a burgeoning Muslim population and increasing per capita spending amongst Muslim consumers worldwide.
United Nations statistics for 2024 show Muslims account for 1.907 billion people, or 23.5% of the world's total population of 8.119 billion.
This figure is projected to surge to 2.761 billion by 2050, representing nearly 30% of humanity and underscoring the immense potential of the halal market.
According to Salaam Gateway, a leading Islamic economy research institute, the global halal product market was valued at $2.35 trillion in 2024.
Food and beverages dominate this expansive market, accounting for $1.38 trillion—nearly 59% of total halal market value. Other significant sectors include fashion, media and recreation, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.
By 2027, halal food and beverages alone are expected to reach $1.89 trillion.
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office at the Commerce Ministry, highlighted Thailand's strong position in the sector.
In 2024, Thai food exports to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries reached $7.1313 billion, marking robust 6.3% growth.
"This solidifies Thailand's presence in the OIC market and signals a golden opportunity for Thai entrepreneurs to capitalise on surging global demand for halal products in 2025 and beyond," Poonpong said.
He emphasised that halal food's appeal extends beyond Muslim consumers due to its adherence to strict Islamic production principles, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene.
This perception of safety and quality is attracting a wider consumer base, fuelling continuous growth in demand, particularly within OIC nations.
Globally, halal food and beverage exports to OIC countries totalled $247.362 billion in 2024, up 6.9% from 2023. Whilst major exporters include Brazil, India, China, Turkey, and the United States, Thailand currently ranks as the 10th largest food exporter to the OIC market.
Key importers of halal food and beverages within the OIC include Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.
For Thailand, halal food exports represent a crucial economic and trade strategy. Indonesia, Malaysia, Iraq, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia collectively form Thailand's largest markets, accounting for 68.5% of its OIC food exports. Key products include rice, tinned tuna, sugar, pet food, and seasonings.
Thailand maintains a competitive edge through its product quality, food processing capabilities, and credible halal certification system.
OIC countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, represent high-potential markets with substantial average per capita purchasing power and demand for internationally standardised halal food.
To strengthen its position and accelerate market expansion, Thailand must uphold its reputation as a producer of high-quality halal food, continuously develop product standards, and engage in proactive marketing within the OIC bloc.
Recommended measures include supporting entrepreneurs in product and packaging innovation, accelerating the adoption of international halal standards, fostering collaboration with halal authorities in OIC countries, and orchestrating export promotion activities in target markets.
Poonpong concluded that the future of the halal food market is bright, and Thailand possesses the potential to become a leading global producer and exporter of halal food.
This aligns with the government's "Kitchen of the World" policy, which prioritises ongoing development in quality, diversity, and innovation.
"Thai halal food products have significant potential for further growth within the OIC, not only in existing categories but also in new products addressing modern consumption trends, especially health foods and innovative items," Poonpong stated. "Thailand's strengths in raw materials, quality, innovation, and widely recognised certifications mean that if we aspire to be a food leader and the 'Kitchen of the World,' Thai entrepreneurs cannot afford to overlook halal food."