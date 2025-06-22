Thailand Eyes Greater Share of Booming Global Halal Market Worth $3.1 Trillion by 2027

Thailand's Commerce Ministry is positioning the kingdom to capture a greater share of the rapidly expanding global halal food market, which is projected to reach $3.1 trillion by 2027, as the nation seeks to capitalise on what officials describe as a "golden opportunity".

The global halal market, once considered niche, has evolved into a mainstream sector driven by a burgeoning Muslim population and increasing per capita spending amongst Muslim consumers worldwide.

United Nations statistics for 2024 show Muslims account for 1.907 billion people, or 23.5% of the world's total population of 8.119 billion.

This figure is projected to surge to 2.761 billion by 2050, representing nearly 30% of humanity and underscoring the immense potential of the halal market.

According to Salaam Gateway, a leading Islamic economy research institute, the global halal product market was valued at $2.35 trillion in 2024.

Food and beverages dominate this expansive market, accounting for $1.38 trillion—nearly 59% of total halal market value. Other significant sectors include fashion, media and recreation, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

By 2027, halal food and beverages alone are expected to reach $1.89 trillion.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office at the Commerce Ministry, highlighted Thailand's strong position in the sector.

In 2024, Thai food exports to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries reached $7.1313 billion, marking robust 6.3% growth.