Thailand Serves Up Record-Breaking Showcase as \'Kitchen to the World\' Ambitions Take Centre Stage

Thailand is making a bold statement about its ambitions to become the world's premier food destination as THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 opens its doors at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.
The five-day event, running from 27-31 May, has attracted over 3,200 companies from 57 countries, filling more than 6,200 booths in what organisers describe as the largest edition yet of Asia's most comprehensive food and beverage trade exhibition.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan presided over Tuesday's opening ceremony, emphasising the government's determination to position Thailand not merely as the "Kitchen of the World" but as a reliable global food reserve capable of meeting international food security needs.
The minister highlighted Thailand's impressive credentials, noting that the country ranked as the world's 12th largest food exporter in 2024, with projected export values of 1.75 trillion baht for 2025—a 6.8% increase from the previous year.
"Thailand possesses significant strengths in the food sector, ranging from the diversity of raw materials and the richness of natural resources to our unique food culture," Minister Pichai stated. "With these advantages in hand, the government continues to push forward the 'Thai Kitchen to the World' initiative to elevate Thai food to international standards."
The exhibition, recognised as the world's fourth-largest food and beverage trade show, is expected to welcome over 90,000 trade visitors from 140 countries, with projected trade values exceeding 98 billion baht in immediate and follow-up orders within a year.
Government Backing for Thai Entrepreneurs
The Department of Intellectual Property has curated 30 Geographical Indication (GI) products from 25 provinces nationwide for special showcase at the event.
Director-General Nusara Kanjanakul revealed that the selection includes premium Thai specialities such as Bang Pae prawns, Phon Yang Kham beef, Ban Phaeo aromatic coconuts, and Sri Saket volcano durian, among others.
In a bid to elevate these traditional products, the department has enlisted celebrity chefs including Chef R (Iron Chef Thailand), Chef First (MasterChef Thailand Season 2 champion), Chef Citron (MasterChef Thailand Season 6 winner), Chef Ploy, and Chef Net to create innovative dishes using GI ingredients.
These culinary demonstrations are taking place at the specially designed GI Pavilion in Hall 11, providing visitors with both tastings and educational experiences about Thailand's protected regional specialities.
Corporate Innovation on Display
Leading Thai food conglomerate CPF is showcasing its "Sustainovation" concept, combining quality, sustainability, creativity, and taste under the "Kitchen of the World" theme.
Managing Director Ekpiya Ua-wutthikrerk highlighted the company's commitment to environmental responsibility whilst maintaining its position as a global leader in poultry, pork, and shrimp production.
The company's standout innovation this year is its "Boucher Soup Sausage," which won the THAIFEX Taste Innovation Show Winner 2025 award for its unique concept of dense meat sausage filled with pork bone broth.
Thai Beverage Public Company is leveraging the platform to demonstrate its credentials as a "Stable and Sustainable ASEAN Leader" in the beverage and food sectors.
The company is showcasing products from its four business segments: spirits, beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and food, whilst highlighting environmentally friendly innovations and seeking new international partnerships to expand its global footprint.
TCP Group is capitalising on the international reach of its flagship Red Bull brand to support the global expansion of its other beverage products.
CEO Saravoot Yoovidhya outlined the company's strategy to penetrate new markets across Africa, South Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe under the "Recharge & Rehydrate" strategy, emphasising taste profiles tailored to regional preferences whilst maintaining world-class production standards.
Saha Farms, one of Thailand's largest poultry exporters, is seizing opportunities created by global supply chain disruptions, particularly challenges faced by Brazilian competitors.
Director Dr Jaruwan Chotitawan announced the launch of the "Halal With Heart" campaign, emphasising that the company's halal certification goes beyond mere compliance to represent a production system rooted in faith, understanding, and responsibility, with Muslim staff overseeing every stage of the process.
EKA Global is positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable packaging innovation, presenting longevity packaging solutions that extend food shelf life whilst maintaining environmental friendliness.
CEO Chaiwat Nantiruj noted that Thailand remains influential in driving global food trends, with Asia-Pacific cuisine accounting for over 37.8% of the global culinary tourism market, projected to reach $6.2 trillion by 2033.
International Presence
The Norwegian Seafood Council is highlighting Norway's achievement as the world's largest seafood exporter, with over 2.8 million tonnes of premium seafood exported to 150 markets globally.
CEO Christian Chramer noted that despite production challenges and geopolitical uncertainties, Norway's seafood exports reached record values, with Thailand representing a key growth market showing 13% value increase to 10 billion baht.
The exhibition runs trade-only sessions from 27-30 May (10:00-18:00) before opening to the general public on 31 May (10:00-20:00).
Beyond product showcases, the event features specialized exhibitions, seminars, and curated activities designed to provide insights into evolving food trends and consumer demands, supporting both immediate business opportunities and long-term industry development.