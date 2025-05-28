Thailand Serves Up Record-Breaking Showcase as \'Kitchen to the World\' Ambitions Take Centre Stage

Thailand is making a bold statement about its ambitions to become the world's premier food destination as THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025 opens its doors at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

The five-day event, running from 27-31 May, has attracted over 3,200 companies from 57 countries, filling more than 6,200 booths in what organisers describe as the largest edition yet of Asia's most comprehensive food and beverage trade exhibition.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan presided over Tuesday's opening ceremony, emphasising the government's determination to position Thailand not merely as the "Kitchen of the World" but as a reliable global food reserve capable of meeting international food security needs.

The minister highlighted Thailand's impressive credentials, noting that the country ranked as the world's 12th largest food exporter in 2024, with projected export values of 1.75 trillion baht for 2025—a 6.8% increase from the previous year.

"Thailand possesses significant strengths in the food sector, ranging from the diversity of raw materials and the richness of natural resources to our unique food culture," Minister Pichai stated. "With these advantages in hand, the government continues to push forward the 'Thai Kitchen to the World' initiative to elevate Thai food to international standards."

The exhibition, recognised as the world's fourth-largest food and beverage trade show, is expected to welcome over 90,000 trade visitors from 140 countries, with projected trade values exceeding 98 billion baht in immediate and follow-up orders within a year.

