Bangkok\'s Pink Metro Line Extension Opens Early with Free Rides

NBM has been conducting system tests on the extension since late March, covering aspects such as train operation, power supply, and signalling. The trial runs have now been completed without issue.

MRTA, along with project consultants and NBM, have given the green light following thorough checks.

While some minor finishing touches remain at the stations, the Ministry has assured the public that the tracks and trains are fully operational and meet safety standards.

The new extension provides direct access to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01) and Muang Thong Thani Lake Station (MT02).

Passengers travelling from the main Pink Line can change trains at Muang Thong Thani Station (PK10), which features three platforms serving different sections of the network.

IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01) offers connections to Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, Wat Phasook Maneejak School, the IMPACT complex itself, and Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkret 39.

Muang Thong Thani Lake Station (MT02) provides access to the lake, Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkret 39, Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park, and another entrance to IMPACT.

