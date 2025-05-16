Bangkok\'s Pink Metro Line Extension Opens Early with Free Rides

Bangkok's much-anticipated Pink Line metro extension to Muang Thong Thani is set to open ahead of schedule, with free travel for the public commencing next Tuesday (May 20).
The Deputy Minister of Transport, Surapong Piyachote, announced the early opening following a successful trial run on Friday.
The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and Northern Bangkok Monorail Company Limited (NBM), the line's operator, will offer complimentary rides on the extension from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM daily.
Official fare-paying services will then begin on June 17th, with fares for the entire Pink Line, including the extension, ranging from 15 to 45 baht.
"This Pink Line extension is a vital addition to Bangkok's rail network, significantly improving travel, particularly to the IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition and convention centre, which hosts numerous large-scale events, concerts, and conferences. It will be a boon for both residents and visitors," stated Deputy Minister Surapong.
NBM has been conducting system tests on the extension since late March, covering aspects such as train operation, power supply, and signalling. The trial runs have now been completed without issue.
MRTA, along with project consultants and NBM, have given the green light following thorough checks.
While some minor finishing touches remain at the stations, the Ministry has assured the public that the tracks and trains are fully operational and meet safety standards.
The new extension provides direct access to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01) and Muang Thong Thani Lake Station (MT02).
Passengers travelling from the main Pink Line can change trains at Muang Thong Thani Station (PK10), which features three platforms serving different sections of the network.
IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01) offers connections to Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, Wat Phasook Maneejak School, the IMPACT complex itself, and Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkret 39.
Muang Thong Thani Lake Station (MT02) provides access to the lake, Soi Chaengwattana-Pakkret 39, Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park, and another entrance to IMPACT.
A skywalk has also been constructed to link the station directly with the Challenger Hall within the IMPACT complex, making it easier for attendees of exhibitions and events.
Surapong Laoha-unya, NBM's director, anticipates a significant increase in ridership, estimating an additional 13,000 to 14,000 passengers per day on the extended line, particularly on weekends and during events at Muang Thong Thani.
He believes the Pink Line's safety and punctuality will make it a preferred travel option, despite fare comparisons with other modes of transport. He also noted NBM's readiness to participate in the government's proposed 20 baht flat-fare policy.
Paul Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Exhibition Management, welcomed the news, stating, "IMPACT believes the opening of the Pink Line Extension will significantly improve accessibility to Muang Thong Thani for everyone. This isn't just about visitors attending events and concerts; it will also provide a convenient transport option for the over 100,000 people living in the surrounding areas."
He further added that IMPACT has developed a skywalk connecting the train station to the IMPACT buildings and anticipates a noticeable improvement in convenience, especially for the upcoming THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 food exhibition later this month.