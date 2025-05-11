Pink Line Extension nears completion, free trial rides in June

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has reported progress on the Pink Line monorail extension from Si Rat Station to Muang Thong Thani.

As of the end of April 2025, civil works are 97.01% complete, and rail system installation is 99.41% complete, bringing the overall progress to 97.81%.

Northern Bangkok Monorail Co., Ltd. (NBM)—the project concessionaire for the main Pink Line (Khae Rai – Min Buri)—has begun testing train movements and system integration along the extension. The testing route runs from the operational Muang Thong Thani Station (PK10) to the new extension stations: IMPACT Muang Thong Thani (MT01) and Lake Muang Thong Thani (MT02).