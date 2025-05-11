Pink Line Extension nears completion, free trial rides in June

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has reported progress on the Pink Line monorail extension from Si Rat Station to Muang Thong Thani.
As of the end of April 2025, civil works are 97.01% complete, and rail system installation is 99.41% complete, bringing the overall progress to 97.81%.
Northern Bangkok Monorail Co., Ltd. (NBM)—the project concessionaire for the main Pink Line (Khae Rai – Min Buri)—has begun testing train movements and system integration along the extension. The testing route runs from the operational Muang Thong Thani Station (PK10) to the new extension stations: IMPACT Muang Thong Thani (MT01) and Lake Muang Thong Thani (MT02).
The initial system tests are expected to last 1–2 months, followed by a trial run in May, simulating actual operations. A free public trial service is planned for late June, with full commercial operations scheduled to begin on July 19, 2025. Fares will range from 15 to 22 baht, and the line is set to join the 20-baht flat fare scheme by September 2025.
Like the main Pink Line, the extension features a monorail system, enhancing the urban rail network in Bangkok and surrounding areas. It aims to encourage public transit use, ease traffic on Chaeng Watthana Road, and help reduce PM 2.5 pollution.
Key Connectivity and Station Details:
The connection between the main Pink Line and the extension will be at Muang Thong Thani Station (PK10), which features three platforms:
Platform 1: Trains heading toward the main line’s Nonthaburi Government Center Station (PK01)
Platform 2: Trains heading toward the main line’s Min Buri Station (PK30)
Platform 3: Trains on the extension line heading to IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01)
IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Station (MT01) has four exits:
Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University
Wat Phasuk Maneechak School
IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre
Soi Chaeng Watthana-Pak Kret 39
Lake Muang Thong Thani Station (MT02) also features four exits:
Muang Thong Thani Lake
Soi Chaeng Watthana-Pak Kret 39
Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park
IMPACT area
Additionally, a skywalk is being built to connect MT01 Station directly to the Challenger Hall, providing convenience for passengers attending concerts, expos, and events at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Commuters can use Exit 3 at MT01 to access the venue directly.