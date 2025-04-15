MRT Pink Line to resume regular service at all stations tomorrow 

The Min Buri Station of the Pink Line has been closed since March 28 following an earthquake centered in Myanmar, which affected several areas of Thailand. According to the Transport Ministry, the closure allowed for the repair of joints between the track beams at Min Buri Market and Min Buri Station.

Train operators — the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM) — announced on Tuesday that, starting Wednesday, trains will run every five minutes during peak hours (Monday to Friday, 6:30–8:30 AM and 4:30–7:30 PM), and every 10 minutes during off-peak hours (outside of peak hours on weekdays, as well as on weekends and public holidays).

Ticket booths will be open from 6:00 AM to 12:00 AM, the operators added.

Commuters are reminded that top-up and ticket sales services are unavailable outside of operational hours.