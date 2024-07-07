Suriya threatens penalties after incident on MRT train

Additionally, their contractor ranking may be downgraded to ensure public confidence and reinforce maximum safety measures.

Wittaya Phanmongkol, deputy governor (operations) and acting governor of the MRTA, said: "The MRTA has not overlooked this issue and has instructed the concessionaire to review their operational procedures to ensure maximum passenger safety and to avoid any actions that could endanger passengers.

"The MRTA reserves the right to enforce penalties strictly as per the contract to prevent such incidents in the future and to restore public confidence in the service," he added.

The incident occurred at 7.01am on Thursday, July 4. when train No 10 was moving from Lat Phrao Station towards Nonthaburi Government Centre Station.

The train staff heard an unusual noise, similar to something striking the train multiple times. They pressed the emergency stop button and reported the incident to the Central Control Room (CCR).

An inspection revealed that a passenger's bag was caught in the door of the last carriage, which was still within the platform area.

The CCR then instructed the train staff to use the train's key to open the door where the bag was caught. However, the door could not be opened with the key. The CCR then ordered the staff to deactivate the automatic train control system.

The staff took manual control of the train, but because of a communication misunderstanding with the CCR, they opened the platform-side door where the bag was stuck, which compromised passenger safety.