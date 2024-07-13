Pink Line extension 60% complete, expected to open next year

The completed work covers 66.9% of total civil works, and 47.12% of electrical work, said the MRTA, adding that the project was on track for the scheduled opening in 2025.

The approximately 3km-long section comprising two stations — MT-01 or Muang Thong Thani Station, and MT-02 or Muang Thong Lake Station, had started construction in June 2022. The project, estimated to cost 4 billion baht, was taken up by BSR JV Consortium, which comprises BTS Group Holdings, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction, and Ratch Group.

BSR said in its project evaluation report that the extension section would be crucial to facilitating public transport for communities in Muang Thong Thani areas of Nonthaburi province, which have around 300,000 residents. Meanwhile, visitors to the adjacent Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre can exceed 10 million people per year.

The joint venture estimated that once finished, the extension section would increase the number of passengers in the MRT system by 13,785 people per day.

In October last year, Bangkok Land Plc, operator of Impact centre, said it was setting aside 195 million baht to build “Sky Entrance”, an elevated path that would link the centre to Muang Thong Thani Station of the MRT Pink Line.

The company said the 230-metre-long link would bridge the station as well as a new lobby at the Impact Challenger Hall where the path connects, for the convenience of commuters visiting the exhibition centre.