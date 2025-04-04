IMPACT Pours THB 100 Million into Muang Thong Thani Smart City Transformation

IMPACT Exhibition Management has announced a 100 million baht investment to transform Muang Thong Thani, a sprawling 4,000-rai site (around 1,581 acres), into a fully-fledged smart city within the next three years.

The initiative will prioritise the enhancement of transportation and security infrastructure, aiming to create a more efficient and safe urban environment.

Paul Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer at IMPACT Exhibition and Management, outlined the ambitious plans, stating that the initial phase will focus on integrating the area's transport system with the Pink Line extension of the electric railway.

This includes the seamless connection of two new stations, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani and Muang Thong Thani Lakeside, ensuring smooth and efficient travel.

A significant portion of the investment will be allocated to the installation of 200 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras. These cameras will provide real-time data to manage traffic flow, alleviate congestion, and enhance security across the site.

