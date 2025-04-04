IMPACT Pours THB 100 Million into Muang Thong Thani Smart City Transformation

IMPACT Exhibition Management has announced a 100 million baht investment to transform Muang Thong Thani, a sprawling 4,000-rai site (around 1,581 acres), into a fully-fledged smart city within the next three years.
The initiative will prioritise the enhancement of transportation and security infrastructure, aiming to create a more efficient and safe urban environment.
Paul Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer at IMPACT Exhibition and Management, outlined the ambitious plans, stating that the initial phase will focus on integrating the area's transport system with the Pink Line extension of the electric railway.
This includes the seamless connection of two new stations, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani and Muang Thong Thani Lakeside, ensuring smooth and efficient travel.
A significant portion of the investment will be allocated to the installation of 200 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras. These cameras will provide real-time data to manage traffic flow, alleviate congestion, and enhance security across the site.
The system will operate 24/7, providing immediate updates on vehicle and pedestrian movement. The first phase of the CCTV installation was completed at the end of March.
"These intelligent CCTV systems will complement our existing Smart Safety Zone 4.0 project, significantly improving area security," explained Paul. "The cameras will monitor traffic conditions at key junctions, adjusting traffic signals in real-time to optimise flow and reduce travel times. They will also provide instant alerts in the event of accidents or potential hazards."
Thanarat Khemphet, IMPACT’s senior manager city services, detailed the strategic placement of the CCTV cameras, covering 18 key locations including major intersections, main roads, and entry/exit points.
A further 10 locations will be added, including the entrance from Chaeng Watthana Road and the area surrounding the Challenger Building.
The project will also introduce an Intelligent Traffic Management System, capable of recording and analysing traffic volume, vehicle speed, and queue length.
The system utilises AI-CCTV cameras to adjust traffic signals in real-time and features a licence plate recognition system with 98% accuracy.
Alongside the technological upgrades, IMPACT is investing in staff training to ensure effective operation of the new systems. The company is working closely with local authorities to provide training in security, traffic management, and area access control. Landscape improvements are also underway to enhance the overall urban environment.
This comprehensive transformation aims to establish Muang Thong Thani as a leading smart city, improving the quality of life for residents and creating a modern and secure environment for living and working.