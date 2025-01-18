MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025: Thailand\'s Groundbreaking Exhibition Creates New Gateway for Asian Halal Products to World Markets

Currently, the global halal market has grown to 78,645 million baht or 2,247 million US dollars, with over 2 billion Muslims worldwide. This demographic largely consists of younger people representing an important new market with business potential and diverse product demands.

MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025, scheduled for July 16-18, 2025, at BITEC Bangna, marks Thailand's first such event. It will showcase carefully selected halal products from over 15,000 vendors, manufacturers, distributors, and retail hotels with HALAL trademarks across various industries, or 400-500 companies from 10 countries. The exhibition will feature fashion clothing and footwear businesses, food & beverage including dry foods and snacks, beauty wellness & health businesses including cosmetics, perfumes, spas, supplements, and tourism packages including accommodation, entertainment, and souvenirs.

"MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025 will be an annual grand event, with this year being its first edition in Thailand. We can guarantee that attendees, including international buyers, will book no less than 5,000 hotel rooms, as the halal or Muslim market is currently a trend receiving significant global attention," said Mr. Nikom, Chairman of Worldex.

Regarding the panel discussions, Mr. Suwat Kubkrabi and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pakorn Priyakorn discussed Thai Halal as a Global Lifestyle, noting that Thailand is known globally for its cuisine and is considered the world's kitchen. With Islam being the second-largest religion globally with approximately 2 billion followers, various brands are increasingly focusing on halal certification due to this large consumer base.

According to the latest data from the Islamic Committee of Thailand's website, there are currently 7,085 Thai operators certified with halal marks, 4,467 manufacturing facilities with 17,134 trademarks, representing 19,580 products in total.

Miss Draswan Shoowong from EXIM BANK discussed opportunities for Thai halal products and services in the global market, highlighting EXIM BANK's support for Thai SMEs through knowledge enhancement, opportunities, and funding, including tools for managing international trade and investment risks.

The Islamic Bank of Thailand also supports funding, ensuring entrepreneurs have access to halal capital - money obtained through proper means - for production. Currently, there are 240 Islamic banks worldwide, with Thailand's Islamic bank ranked 69th, indicating strong financial stability.

Dr. Chanchai Sirikasemlert discussed innovations and future business opportunities in halal, emphasizing the high standards and purchasing power of Muslim consumers. He stressed the importance of product development aligned with market demands, incorporating research to drive new innovations across various dimensions including materials, design, and alternative foods like plant-based proteins and environmentally friendly products.

Finally, Dr. Sarawut Ari highlighted Thailand's position as Asia's halal center, noting that it extends beyond the three southern border provinces. He emphasized Thailand's northern region as a land route connecting to countries with large Muslim populations like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, with India alone having over 200 million Muslims.

"Therefore, MEGA HALAL Bangkok 2025, scheduled for July 16-18, 2025, at BITEC Bangna, is a significant global event reinforcing Thailand's role as a global halal center and promoting sustainable business opportunities in Thailand's halal industry for future global market expansion. See you at the event," concluded Dr. Sarawut, Director of the Muslim Studies Center, Chulalongkorn University.