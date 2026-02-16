Thailand braces for shifting weather; storms likely in Central and East

In the next 24 hours

The Northern and Northeastern regions will remain cool with morning fog.

The East and Central regions, including Bangkok and vicinity, will see isolated thunderstorms, as a high-pressure system or cool air mass continues to weaken over the North, Northeast, and the South China Sea.

This will bring south-easterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand to the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and vicinity.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to exercise extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, thunderstorms will increase as easterly and south-easterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the South, while the north-easterly monsoon continues over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers.