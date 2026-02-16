Thailand braces for shifting weather; storms likely in Central and East

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2026

Cooler morning conditions persist in the North and Northeast, while isolated thunderstorms are expected over Bangkok, the Central region and the East, with rain covering up to 10–20% of some areas.

  • Thailand's Central and Eastern regions, including Bangkok, are forecast to experience isolated thunderstorms.
  • The unsettled weather is caused by a weakening high-pressure system, allowing moist south-easterly winds from the Gulf of Thailand to affect these areas.
  • While some regions face storms, the North and Northeast will remain cool with morning fog, highlighting the shifting conditions.
  • Authorities have advised residents in upper Thailand to take health precautions due to the changing weather and for mariners to be cautious in the South.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Monday (February 16) warns of unsettled weather.

The Central and Eastern regions, including Bangkok and vicinity, may see thunderstorms, with rain in 10% of the area.

The North and Northeast will be cool in the morning.

In the next 24 hours

The Northern and Northeastern regions will remain cool with morning fog.

The East and Central regions, including Bangkok and vicinity, will see isolated thunderstorms, as a high-pressure system or cool air mass continues to weaken over the North, Northeast, and the South China Sea.

This will bring south-easterly winds carrying moisture from the Gulf of Thailand to the East and Central regions, including Bangkok and vicinity.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, and to exercise extra caution when travelling through foggy areas.

In the South, thunderstorms will increase as easterly and south-easterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand and the South, while the north-easterly monsoon continues over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves will be 1–2 metres, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Monday (February 16) to 6am Tuesday (February 17) 

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Morning light fog, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature 25–26°C
  • Maximum temperature 34–36°C
  • South-easterly winds 10–20 km/h

Northern region

  • Cool weather with morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature 15–21°C
  • Maximum temperature 34–38°C
  • Mountain tops: cold to very cold. Minimum temperature 7–15°C
  • South-easterly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool weather with light morning fog.
  • Minimum temperature 18–22°C
  • Maximum temperature 36–37°C
  • Mountain tops: cool to cold. Minimum temperature 13–18°C
  • Easterly winds 10–15 km/h

Central region

  • Morning light fog, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Pathom and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 36–38°C
  • South-easterly winds 10–15 km/h

Eastern region

  • Morning light fog, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 24–26°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–36°C
  • South-easterly winds 10–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves below 1 metre; offshore and in thundershowers, waves around 1 metre

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 32–35°C
  • From Surat Thani northwards: south-easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves around 1 metre, and more than 1 metre in thundershowers
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, and more than 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–36°C
  • Easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thundershowers, waves more than 1 metre
