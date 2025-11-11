Senate votes to end US shutdown after weeks of political standoff

The bill was approved in a 60–40 vote, backed by nearly all Republicans and eight Democrats who had sought to attach a provision extending healthcare subsidies due to expire at year’s end. While the measure sets up a December debate on those subsidies, which support some 24 million Americans, it offers no guarantee they will be renewed.

The agreement would restore funding for federal agencies that lost appropriations on October 1 and halt President Donald Trump’s efforts to shrink the civil service, blocking any layoffs until at least January 30.

The legislation now heads to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, where Speaker Mike Johnson said he hopes to approve it by Wednesday and send it to President Trump, who has described the deal as “very good.”