"District 8" Hat Yai: A Dark Crossroads?

The name "District 8" became widely recognized during the recent severe flooding in Hat Yai. It’s an area that lies in a low-lying region near the U-Tapao Canal, and it suffered heavy flooding. However, the stories emerging from this district are far from ordinary.
Reports describe how rescue teams, including volunteers, faced gunfire and were driven away from the area while trying to assist flood victims. This caused many rescue workers to give up and abandon their efforts to help in "District 8."
This area has earned a reputation as a "no-go zone" or "wild territory" due to its association with illegal activities such as the trafficking of tax-evaded cigarettes and alcohol. Although these activities have decreased in recent years, there is still a demand for such goods.
During the flood, a viral video circulated, calling "District 8" the site of “live sea horse footage,” due to methamphetamine pills being found in the floodwaters, which some people reportedly collected and sold. While this might be an exaggeration for content purposes, there’s still strong evidence that "District 8" remains a center for drug-related issues.
"District 8" is also described as a "slum in the city", which highlights the community’s struggles and social problems, including the widespread issue of drug trafficking and the presence of tax-evasive goods. This description is more factual and less of an exaggeration.
The history of “District 8” ties back to its time as a peripheral area in Hat Yai before the city’s expansion. Once a farmland area, it was named after the Telephone Organization of Thailand District 8, which connected to a part of the city’s economy.
Over time, the district grew into an entertainment zone, attracting businesses, including restaurants, cafes, and nightclubs. These establishments drew in tourists from Malaysia and Singapore, making the area a hotspot for entertainment and contributing to the local economy.
However, in the last decade, "District 8" has seen a decline, with fewer tourists coming from Malaysia and Singapore. Some of these visitors have been diverted to larger entertainment hubs near the border in Sadao district, leading to the closure of several businesses in "District 8." The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated this decline, leaving only 5-10% of businesses still operating in the area.
As a result, many people from outside Hat Yai who originally moved here to work in the entertainment industry stayed, making "District 8" their home. It has now become a place for storing illegal goods, including drugs and contraband, as well as a hideout for people on the run from the law.
This is why "District 8" is often seen as "not ordinary." Even though the area faced severe flooding, gunfire was heard, not as a call for help, but as a warning to prevent rescuers from entering to evacuate flood victims, since the area’s local power players were losing profits as volunteers offered free help.
According to local sources, the gunfire wasn’t an act of desperation or caused by floodwaters but was instead a warning shot to keep rescuers out. The authorities should step in and address the situation in "District 8" as part of the wider recovery efforts in Hat Yai.
The upcoming Big Cleaning Day this weekend offers a chance for the government to clean up "District 8" and restore it to a safer, more productive area for local residents, which could also help improve the overall image of Hat Yai.