"District 8" Hat Yai: A Dark Crossroads?

The name "District 8" became widely recognized during the recent severe flooding in Hat Yai. It’s an area that lies in a low-lying region near the U-Tapao Canal, and it suffered heavy flooding. However, the stories emerging from this district are far from ordinary.

Reports describe how rescue teams, including volunteers, faced gunfire and were driven away from the area while trying to assist flood victims. This caused many rescue workers to give up and abandon their efforts to help in "District 8."

This area has earned a reputation as a "no-go zone" or "wild territory" due to its association with illegal activities such as the trafficking of tax-evaded cigarettes and alcohol. Although these activities have decreased in recent years, there is still a demand for such goods.

During the flood, a viral video circulated, calling "District 8" the site of “live sea horse footage,” due to methamphetamine pills being found in the floodwaters, which some people reportedly collected and sold. While this might be an exaggeration for content purposes, there’s still strong evidence that "District 8" remains a center for drug-related issues.