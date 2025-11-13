Alcohol panel approves extension for beer and spirits sales from 2pm to 5pm

Sophon Saram, Deputy Prime Minister, announced after the National Alcohol Beverage Policy Committee meeting on Thursday that the board had approved extending alcohol sales hours.
The new schedule allows the sale of alcohol from 2pm to 5pm, in addition to the existing 11am-2pm and 5pm-midnight timeframes.
This move is primarily aimed at promoting tourism and stimulating the economy, particularly during the New Year holiday season. Concerns had been raised that strict alcohol regulations might deter tourists and locals from spending during festivities.
As a result, the government has introduced this extension to help support economic activity. After 15 days of public consultation, the proposal will be formalised into a Prime Minister's Office announcement.
However, discussions are still ongoing about extending drinking hours beyond midnight.
While the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the private sector advocate for extending the hours until 4am, the Public Health Ministry and medical professionals have expressed concerns about a rise in accidents, particularly between 2am and 3am, when drunk-driving fatalities are most common.
Sophon proposed that the committee adopt a balanced approach, potentially extending sales until 2am, based on scientific data. He also stated that past measures prohibiting alcohol consumption between 2pm and 5pm were outdated and difficult to enforce, noting that modern civil servants no longer drank during these hours.
The committee is also considering zoning regulations for alcohol sales near schools, ensuring clear guidelines for implementation.