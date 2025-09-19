Central Retail Board Approves Sale of Rinascente for THB 14.7 Billion

Central Retail Corporation (CRC)'s board of directors has officially approved the sale of its Rinascente luxury department store in Italy to its parent company, Central Group, in a deal valued at approximately 14.7 billion baht.

The move is part of the company's strategic decision to streamline its portfolio and concentrate on its core markets in Thailand and Vietnam.

The board, which included non-interested members, gave its approval on 17 September.

The transaction is expected to generate a post-tax profit of approximately 6 billion baht for CRC.

The funds from the sale will be used to bolster the company's financial position, including paying down 5.3 billion baht in debt. CRC also plans to propose a special dividend of 7.7 billion baht, or 1.28 baht per share, to its shareholders.

