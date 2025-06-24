Central Retail Unveils 45 Billion Baht Expansion Plan for Thailand and Vietnam

Thailand's largest retailer Central Retail Corporation (CRC) will invest over 45 billion baht through 2027 as it targets mainstream markets and accelerates growth across Southeast Asia.

The three-year strategy aims for 5% annual revenue and EBITDA growth despite global economic headwinds, with new CEO Suthisarn Chirathivat positioning the investment as a response to changing consumer demands for value and convenience.

Speaking at his first press conference since taking the helm in May, Suthisarn outlined CRC's shift towards mainstream customers whilst maintaining its established luxury market position.

"We see growth opportunities in mainstream markets where our footprint remains limited," he said, acknowledging economic challenges including Thailand's modest 1.8% GDP growth forecast.

The company's "New Heights, Next Growth" strategy centres on three key areas: strengthening customer engagement through its 26 million-member loyalty programme, accelerating new business development, and expanding geographically.



