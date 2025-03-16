Major retailers prepare summer campaigns

The Mall Group invests 300 million baht to drive traffic

Voralak Tulaphorn, chief executive of The Mall Group, said that in 2025, consumer spending in Thailand is expected to grow cautiously given high living costs and sluggish recovery in purchasing power. As a result, The Mall Group, a major retail developer, is injecting a 300-million-baht budget into a summer campaign running from March to April to stimulate consumer spending. This initiative aims to generate revenue to support businesses and enhance customer value.

“The summer campaign plays a key role in driving the retail industry in the country,” Voralak said. “This year, The Mall Group has increased the budget for the summer campaign from 220 million baht in 2024 to 300 million baht to boost consumer spending.

“This effort will contribute to circulating money in the economy and support the overall growth of Thailand’s economy, with the Songkran Festival being a key positive factor. The summer campaign will offer both joy and value for money to Thai consumers.”.

From now until April 23, the “Epic Summer-Cation” campaign will feature 120 fashion brands, boosting summer purchasing power and creating a retail-tainment phenomenon to cool off this year. The campaign will provide value for every shopping experience at The Mall Life Store, Emporium, EmQuartier, EmSphere, Paragon Department Store, in collaboration with leading brands and business partners through marketing activities at all The Mall Life Store branches.

Robinson aims to boost sales by 18%

Robinson Department Store, part of Central Retail, is moving forward with its seasonal market strategy by launching the “Robinson Hello Summer Chill” campaign to welcome the summer. The campaign invites shopping families to enjoy a relaxed shopping experience with exclusive items, promotions, and various activities to beat the heat. The goal is to stimulate spending and increase traffic during the end of the first half of 2025.

Natira Boonsri, CEO of Central Department Store Group, said the overall business performance of Robinson stores last year and the first two months of 2025 showed positive growth in both sales and customer traffic, thanks to the value and wide range of products, services, and promotions offered throughout the year. The company has also received strong support from business partners, including leading brands and credit-card companies.

The summer campaign, “Robinson Hello Summer Chill”, is expected to boost customer traffic by more than 12% compared with the same period last year.

“During the summer months of March and April, shopping families typically have high spending needs, whether for travel during the school break, Songkran Festival, or to purchase summer items,” Natira said. “With our comprehensive offerings that meet all customer needs, we are confident that the campaign will be well received, leading to an 18% increase in sales compared with the same period last year.”

Meanwhile, Nattawat Ratchpongkulayas, senior assistant vice-president of marketing at Robinson Lifestyle Centers, said Robinson Lifestyle is targeting the retail market during the summer and Songkran season by launching the “Robinson Lifestyle Summer Energy 2025” campaign. This campaign is aimed at stimulating consumer spending nationwide.

The three main strategies are “Fun Energy”, offering entertaining and lifestyle activities to appeal to local customers, “Shop Energy”, collaborating with partners and tenants to offer great promotions and chances to win prizes, and “Shine Energy”, creating a summer atmosphere in all stores with the concept of “Summer Energy” for a fun and vibrant shopping experience.