AI no longer left on the shelf: What’s in store for retailers in 2025?

Today, retailers are navigating a challenging environment characterized by escalating costs, supply chain volatility, pricing pressures, and high employee turnover. Simultaneously, consumers are demanding increasingly personalized, omnichannel shopping experiences. Gen AI will help retailers address these challenges, but its successful implementation necessitates a strategic, enterprise-wide approach, instead of isolated, departmental deployments.

Let's dive into four trends that will shape gen AI adoption in retail in 2025:



1. Multimodal AI unlocks deeper insights and value

Retailers have access to vast troves of data, much of it unstructured, and this includes product descriptions, images, customer reviews, and in-store video feeds. This unstructured data often remains underutilized by existing AI systems. Multimodal AI, with its ability to analyze diverse data types in concert, will unlock new insights for retailers.

For instance, multimodal AI can optimize inventory management by analyzing sales patterns alongside supplier communications and customer feedback. It can also enhance marketing efforts by correlating visual trends in product images with purchasing behaviour. These capabilities empower retailers to extract actionable insights from their data and drive efficiencies that impact their bottom line.