Central Retail to Sell Italian Department Store Rinascente for €250m

Central Retail Corporation (CRC) has announced a major strategic shift, revealing plans to sell its Italian department store business, Rinascente, to its major shareholder, Central Department Store Co., Ltd. (HCDS). The deal is valued at €250 million.

In a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand released on Thursday, CRC confirmed that its board had approved the proposal from HCDS.

The transaction is a two-part deal: the purchase of 100% of the shares in CRC Holland B.V., which holds the Rinascente business, and the repayment of a shareholder loan amounting to approximately €141 million in principal and accrued interest as of June 30, 2025.

CRC anticipates receiving a total of around 13,000 million baht in net cash after tax from the transaction. The proceeds will be allocated to two key areas:

The 5,297 million baht from the loan repayment will be used to reduce institutional debt, thereby strengthening the company's financial structure.

The remaining 7,700 million baht from the asset sale will be considered for a special dividend to shareholders, at an estimated rate of 1.28 baht per share.