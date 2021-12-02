CRC invests THB4.5 billion to acquire GrabTaxi stake 

According to CRC's statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) signed by CRC Chief Operating Officer Yol Phokasub, it said OAL Holding (OAL) on Wednesday exercised its put option to sell 133,545,740 shares in Porto WW, equivalent to 67.0 per cent, at the price as agreed upon in the Share Purchase Agreement dated December 11, 2019 (SPA), to Hillborough Group.

The statement added that the said acquisition of Porto WW shares by Hillborough Group is in accordance with the obligations stipulated in SPA which was approved by CRC board of directors' meeting on December 10, 2019 and the company's shareholders' meeting on December 19, 2019.

Details of the share acquisition in accordance with the obligations stipulated in SPA are as follow:

Expected closing date: Within December 2021

Registered capital of Porto WW: US$199,322,000

Investment value: Up to THB45 billion (calculated based on terms and conditions under SPA)

Proportion of the investment: 133,545,740 shares, equivalent to 67.0 per cent of total Porto WW shares

Source of funds: CRC's cash flow and bank facilities.

Business type: Investment in 40.0 per cent of GrabTaxi Holdings (Thailand) (GrabTaxi)