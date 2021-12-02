SET expected to fluctuate amid various negative sentiment

It said the index would be under pressure due to news of the first Covid-19 patient who has been infected with Omicron variant in the US, the Federal Reserve's signal it would end its quantitative easing programme soon and Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s move against using digital currency for purchasing goods.
However, mass buy-ups of shares which price dropped sharply would help boost the index, Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ COM7, SYNEX, BCH, CHG and MEGA, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.
Meanwhile, it asked people to beware of mass sell-offs of JMART, RS and XPG due to BOT's move against using digital currency for purchasing goods.
Published : December 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
