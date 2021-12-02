SET expected to fluctuate amid various negative sentiment

However, mass buy-ups of shares which price dropped sharply would help boost the index, Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ COM7, SYNEX, BCH, CHG and MEGA, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.

Meanwhile, it asked people to beware of mass sell-offs of JMART, RS and XPG due to BOT's move against using digital currency for purchasing goods.