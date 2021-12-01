Stocks sink as Powells tone boosts rate-hike bets

Money markets now show close to 59 basis points of hikes -- more than two standard quarter-point increases -- priced in by the end of 2022. They had been showing closer to 50 basis points at the close of trading Monday. The first full hike remains priced for July. Fed officials have consistently said they want to wrap up the taper before increasing borrowing costs from near zero -- where they've been since the onset of the pandemic.

Powell, in his opening remarks, said that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the omicron variant pose "downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation." But during the following question-and-answer period, he focused more on the accumulating evidence of elevated prices since officials met Nov. 2-3.

"Investors may have expected Powell to run for cover as the omicron variant threatens growth," said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. "However, he did an about-face and signaled faster tapering, spooking markets."