S&P Affirms Thailand's BBB+ Rating and Stable Outlook

S&P Global Ratings has announced on Monday its decision to affirm Thailand's credit rating at BBB+ and to maintain a Stable Outlook.

This reaffirmation reflects the agency's continued confidence in the underlying strength of the Thai economy, according to Patchara Anuntasilpa, Director-General of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO).

S&P projects Thailand's economy to grow by 2.3% in 2025 and 2.6% in 2026.

The agency highlighted external risks, particularly uncertainties stemming from the United States' retaliatory tariff policies, as a factor that will require close monitoring.

The average Real GDP Growth for Thailand between 2025 and 2028 is anticipated to be around 2.8%.

Furthermore, income per capita in 2025 is expected to increase from US$7,500 to US$8,100, partly attributed to a stronger Thai Baht.

S&P views Thailand's tourism sector as continuing its robust recovery, anticipating it to be a crucial driving force for economic growth over the next two years.

