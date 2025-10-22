TMD warns of heavy rain in the South, cool mornings in the North and Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has extended to the upper Northeast, bringing isolated rain to parts of upper Thailand. The North and Northeast are expected to experience cooler mornings, a slight drop in temperatures, and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough remains over the middle South, while easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several southern provinces. Residents are advised to be cautious of thundershowers and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly in areas near foothills and lowlands. Travellers are urged to avoid flood-prone zones.

People in upper Thailand, especially in the North and Northeast, are also advised to take care of their health amid the fluctuating weather conditions.

Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, rising to over two metres in areas affected by thundershowers. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.