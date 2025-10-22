TMD warns of heavy rain in the South, cool mornings in the North and Northeast

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Tuesday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has extended to the upper Northeast, bringing isolated rain to parts of upper Thailand. The North and Northeast are expected to experience cooler mornings, a slight drop in temperatures, and strong winds.
Meanwhile, the monsoon trough remains over the middle South, while easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several southern provinces. Residents are advised to be cautious of thundershowers and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly in areas near foothills and lowlands. Travellers are urged to avoid flood-prone zones.
People in upper Thailand, especially in the North and Northeast, are also advised to take care of their health amid the fluctuating weather conditions.
Winds and waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre in height, rising to over two metres in areas affected by thundershowers. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid stormy areas.
The TMD also reported that tropical storm “Fengshen” over the upper South China Sea has intensified into a severe tropical storm. It is forecast to make landfall over central Vietnam between 22-23 October 2025 before weakening rapidly due to the influence of the high-pressure system extending from China. The storm is not expected to move into Thailand.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool and slightly drop in temperature. Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 20-23 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool with strong wind and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 19-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
Central: Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Isolated light rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.