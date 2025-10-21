Isolated heavy rain hits South Thailand as tropical storm Fengshen intensifies nearby

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has extended across the South China Sea and northern Vietnam. Today (October 21), it is expected to stretch further into northern Laos and the upper Northeast region of Thailand, while easterly winds prevail over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea.
Less rain is expected in northern and northeastern areas, with cooler mornings and decreasing temperatures accompanied by strong winds. In the South, isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are forecast, with accumulations potentially causing flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Residents are advised to avoid travelling through areas prone to recurring floods. People in northern and northeastern Thailand should take care due to changeable weather conditions.
Wind and wave conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershower areas.
Meanwhile, tropical storm “Fengshen” over the upper South China Sea is forecast to intensify and move near southern Hainan, China, and central coastal Vietnam on October 22-23. The storm is expected to weaken rapidly as the high-pressure system extends over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. Fengshen is not expected to affect Thailand.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool and slightly drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Tak and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature 20-23 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool and 1-2 °C drop in temperature with strong wind. Minimum temperature 20-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Isolated thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-35 °C.