Isolated heavy rain hits South Thailand as tropical storm Fengshen intensifies nearby

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday that a moderate high-pressure system from China has extended across the South China Sea and northern Vietnam. Today (October 21), it is expected to stretch further into northern Laos and the upper Northeast region of Thailand, while easterly winds prevail over the Gulf, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Less rain is expected in northern and northeastern areas, with cooler mornings and decreasing temperatures accompanied by strong winds. In the South, isolated heavy rain and thundershowers are forecast, with accumulations potentially causing flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. Residents are advised to avoid travelling through areas prone to recurring floods. People in northern and northeastern Thailand should take care due to changeable weather conditions.

Wind and wave conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershower areas.

Meanwhile, tropical storm “Fengshen” over the upper South China Sea is forecast to intensify and move near southern Hainan, China, and central coastal Vietnam on October 22-23. The storm is expected to weaken rapidly as the high-pressure system extends over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. Fengshen is not expected to affect Thailand.