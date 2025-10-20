TMD warns of heavy rain, strong winds in South, storm Fengshen strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Monday (October 20) warned of widespread heavy rainfall and gusty winds across southern Thailand, with thunderstorms expected over 70% of the region. Bangkok and its vicinity will also see scattered thundershowers.

According to the TMD’s 24-hour forecast, the South will experience heavy rain in several areas, while the upper regions of Thailand will see less precipitation due to easterly winds prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the country, and the Andaman Sea.

People in the southern provinces are urged to be cautious of heavy and accumulated rainfall that may cause flash floods and to take extra care when travelling through flooded areas.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach about one metre, rising to more than two metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones.

The TMD also reported that tropical storm Fengshen, currently over the upper South China Sea, is likely to intensify as it moves towards southern Hainan Island in China and the central coast of Vietnam between October 21 and 23. The storm is expected to weaken rapidly thereafter as a cold air mass from China extends over northern Vietnam and the upper South China Sea. The TMD confirmed that the storm will not move into Thailand.