Thailand to experience increased rainfall and heavy showers from Oct 29 to Nov 2, 2025

From October 29 to November 2, northern and upper southern regions of Thailand will experience an increase in rainfall, with heavy showers expected in certain provinces, including Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. The rain will spread across the northeastern, eastern, and central regions, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, northern regions, and the upper southern regions, respectively.

This weather shift is caused by a strong low-pressure system over the southern coast of Vietnam, which will move along the monsoon trough over the eastern, central, and upper southern regions, moving towards the Andaman Sea. Additionally, easterly and southeasterly winds will cover northern Thailand.

Farmers are advised to prepare for possible agricultural damage and take precautions. The public is urged to stay informed about the weather changes, pay attention to areas with heavy rainfall, and take extra care when travelling, as flash floods may occur in some areas due to the heavy rain.

For more updates, the public is encouraged to follow the Meteorological Department's announcements and check the official website or contact 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182 for 24-hour updates.

Issued on: October 29, 2025, at 17:00

The next weather bulletin will be issued on October 30, 2025, at 05:00.