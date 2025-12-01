Hat Yai tap water supply to reach 80% restoration by Monday

The tap water supply in Hat Yai will be restored to 80% of the area by Monday, a deputy governor of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) said.
Suthat Nuchparn, PWA deputy governor, reported to the daily meeting of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre via teleconference that the PWA had restored tap water to 60% of Hat Yai on Sunday and expected services to reach 80% on Monday.
He added that the PWA planned to fully restore tap water across Songkhla and Hat Yai district by Wednesday.
In downtown Songkhla, there are around 63,000 registered tap water users. Suthat said the PWA would prioritise restoring water to Songkhla Hospital on Monday.
He noted that several sections of water pipes in downtown Songkhla and Hat Yai had been damaged, and the PWA had dispatched repair teams to fix them. The damaged pipes were causing weak water flow in some areas, so repairs needed to be carried out urgently.
In areas where tap water has not yet been restored, the PWA, the military, the Provincial Electricity Authority, the Royal Irrigation Department, and municipalities have sent water trucks to deliver drinking and household-use water to residents. In total, 18 PWA trucks and 25 trucks from other agencies are providing water to flood victims.
Monday’s meeting of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre was chaired by government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat, who heads the centre, as PM’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul was attending a budget meeting with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday morning.