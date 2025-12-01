Hat Yai tap water supply to reach 80% restoration by Monday

The tap water supply in Hat Yai will be restored to 80% of the area by Monday, a deputy governor of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) said.

Suthat Nuchparn, PWA deputy governor, reported to the daily meeting of the Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre via teleconference that the PWA had restored tap water to 60% of Hat Yai on Sunday and expected services to reach 80% on Monday.

He added that the PWA planned to fully restore tap water across Songkhla and Hat Yai district by Wednesday.

In downtown Songkhla, there are around 63,000 registered tap water users. Suthat said the PWA would prioritise restoring water to Songkhla Hospital on Monday.