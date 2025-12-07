Thai army vows proportionate response to Cambodian security threat

Royal Thai Army accuses Cambodia of border aggression aimed at casualties and blocking mine clearance, says Thai response followed international self-defence rules
According to the Army, at about 2.15pm on December 7, Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. The incident left two Thai soldiers injured.
Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the clash occurred while Thai troops were working on a mission to improve a road located inside Thai sovereign territory.
“A group of Cambodian soldiers opened fire on the security team protecting the Thai engineering unit working on the road. Thai forces then returned fire, leading to a clash that lasted about 15–20 minutes,” he explained.
He confirmed that Cambodian forces initiated the use of weapons first, with the apparent aim of causing Thai casualties and losses.
This was similar to Cambodia’s repeated practice of secretly planting landmines inside Thai sovereign territory, intended to obstruct Thailand’s operations to clear mines and improve routes for security missions along the border.
Such behaviour constitutes a deliberate violation of agreements and is believed to potentially undermine mechanisms of cooperation in maintaining peace along the border — efforts that Thailand has consistently pursued.
He emphasised that Thailand’s use of weapons adhered strictly to the rules of engagement, was necessary for self-defence under international principles, and was proportionate in responding to actions that posed a threat to national security.