Thai army vows proportionate response to Cambodian security threat

Royal Thai Army accuses Cambodia of border aggression aimed at casualties and blocking mine clearance, says Thai response followed international self-defence rules

According to the Army, at about 2.15pm on December 7, Cambodian troops opened fire on Thai soldiers in the Phu Pha Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province. The incident left two Thai soldiers injured.

Army spokesperson Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said the clash occurred while Thai troops were working on a mission to improve a road located inside Thai sovereign territory.

“A group of Cambodian soldiers opened fire on the security team protecting the Thai engineering unit working on the road. Thai forces then returned fire, leading to a clash that lasted about 15–20 minutes,” he explained.