AOT Receives Strong Bids for Airport Property Leases

AOT reports significant investor interest for commercial spaces across its six major airports; 16 projects now under concession review.
Airports of Thailand (AOT) Plc has reported an overwhelming response from investors and businesses eager to secure long-term leases on high-potential commercial land surrounding its six major airports.
Following its AOT Property Showcase event, which invited the private sector to explore business opportunities with concessions of up to 30 years on both Royal Treasury and freehold land, AOT confirmed that numerous parties have submitted proposals to lease commercial areas, both adjacent to the airport sites and within the passenger terminals.
These proposals span all six AOT-operated airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.
The submitted proposals cover a diverse range of business categories, highlighting investor confidence in Thailand's aviation and tourism sectors. These include plans for:
AOT has confirmed that 16 projects are currently undergoing the formal process for the granting of operating rights and concessions.
While strong interest has been shown, AOT emphasised that it retains high-potential land ready for development to support the continued growth of the nation's aviation and tourism industries.
These areas are earmarked to create new economic hubs and offer comprehensive services to passengers.
Key remaining sites available for private sector investment and development include:
Suvarnabhumi Airport:
Airport Business Land Plot B: Measuring 275 rai (approximately 109 acres), situated inside the airport, adjacent to the main road, and only a nine-minute drive from the passenger terminal.
Airport Services and Support Activities Land Plot E: sized at 105 rai (approximately 41.6 acres).
Hat Yai Airport:
Land Plot 3: Located near the airport, adjacent to Rural Highway SK.4040, with ongoing construction for the expansion of Highway 425.
Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport:
Front Land Plot: Sized at 91 rai ( approximately 36.1 acres).