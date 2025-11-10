AOT Receives Strong Bids for Airport Property Leases

AOT reports significant investor interest for commercial spaces across its six major airports; 16 projects now under concession review.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) Plc has reported an overwhelming response from investors and businesses eager to secure long-term leases on high-potential commercial land surrounding its six major airports.

Following its AOT Property Showcase event, which invited the private sector to explore business opportunities with concessions of up to 30 years on both Royal Treasury and freehold land, AOT confirmed that numerous parties have submitted proposals to lease commercial areas, both adjacent to the airport sites and within the passenger terminals.

These proposals span all six AOT-operated airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai.

The submitted proposals cover a diverse range of business categories, highlighting investor confidence in Thailand's aviation and tourism sectors. These include plans for: